Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Awareways Wave is a commercial security awareness training tool by Awareways. Guardey Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Guardey. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance frameworks will appreciate Awareways Wave because it maps training content directly to ISO 27001, NIS2, GDPR, DORA, and the EU AI Act without requiring separate curriculum management. The 85+ microlearning modules with role-based adaptive paths mean your finance team isn't sitting through the same phishing module as your developers, and the real-time dashboards give you the participation proof auditors demand. Skip this if your organization hasn't settled on a compliance standard yet or needs to train thousands of contractors through a fractured vendor ecosystem; the platform assumes you've already mapped your program to specific regulations.
Guardey Security Awareness Training
Startups and SMBs with limited security budgets should pick Guardey Security Awareness Training because three-minute microlearning challenges actually stick with employees who would ignore hour-long modules. The gamification and leaderboards drive participation rates that traditional awareness platforms struggle to achieve, and the 15-language support matters if you're distributed across Europe or hiring globally. Skip this if your organization needs advanced phishing simulation or threat-intel-driven content personalization; Guardey excels at habit formation, not sophisticated attack scenario modeling.
Security awareness microlearning platform with gamification and role-based training.
Gamified security awareness training platform with microlearning challenges
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Common questions about comparing Awareways Wave vs Guardey Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Awareways Wave: Security awareness microlearning platform with gamification and role-based training. built by Awareways. Core capabilities include 85+ microlearning modules covering security, privacy, AI literacy, and compliance topics, Adaptive learning tailored to different roles and risk levels, Gamified quizzes, skill games, and video-based training..
Guardey Security Awareness Training: Gamified security awareness training platform with microlearning challenges. built by Guardey. Core capabilities include Gamified learning with leaderboards and achievements, Three-minute microlearning challenges, Mobile and desktop application access..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Awareways Wave differentiates with 85+ microlearning modules covering security, privacy, AI literacy, and compliance topics, Adaptive learning tailored to different roles and risk levels, Gamified quizzes, skill games, and video-based training. Guardey Security Awareness Training differentiates with Gamified learning with leaderboards and achievements, Three-minute microlearning challenges, Mobile and desktop application access.
Awareways Wave is developed by Awareways. Guardey Security Awareness Training is developed by Guardey. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Awareways Wave integrates with LMS, HR systems, SSO, LTI 1.3, SAP and 2 more. Guardey Security Awareness Training integrates with Microsoft Teams. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Awareways Wave and Guardey Security Awareness Training serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools, both cover Gamification. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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