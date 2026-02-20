AWARE7 Live Hacking Show

Security leaders at SMBs and mid-market firms who need to move awareness beyond checkbox training should run AWARE7 Live Hacking Show; the live demonstration format changes how people internalize threats in ways static modules cannot. Certified experts deliver customizable sessions covering real attack chains like phishing, ransomware, and WLAN compromise, with in-person or remote options and optional recordings for those who cannot attend live. Skip this if your organization primarily needs to scale training to 5,000+ employees or demands tight LMS integration; the live-event model works best for targeted, high-impact sessions rather than broad mandatory compliance cycles.