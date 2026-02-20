Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWARE7 Live Hacking Show is a commercial security awareness training tool by AWARE7 GmbH. Fortra Terranova Security is a commercial security awareness training tool by Fortra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security leaders at SMBs and mid-market firms who need to move awareness beyond checkbox training should run AWARE7 Live Hacking Show; the live demonstration format changes how people internalize threats in ways static modules cannot. Certified experts deliver customizable sessions covering real attack chains like phishing, ransomware, and WLAN compromise, with in-person or remote options and optional recordings for those who cannot attend live. Skip this if your organization primarily needs to scale training to 5,000+ employees or demands tight LMS integration; the live-event model works best for targeted, high-impact sessions rather than broad mandatory compliance cycles.
SMBs and mid-market companies with lean security teams should choose Fortra Terranova Security for phishing simulation that actually moves the metrics; the platform's drill-and-measure workflow cuts time spent designing campaigns in half compared to running them manually. The vendor's 1,730-person scale means you get both the training breadth of an enterprise player and support responsive enough for a smaller ops team. Skip this if your organization needs NIST Detect or Response capabilities alongside awareness training; Terranova is deliberately front-loaded on PR.AT, the awareness pillar, and doesn't include incident response tooling.
Live cybersecurity awareness show demonstrating real hacking techniques.
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and content
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Common questions about comparing AWARE7 Live Hacking Show vs Fortra Terranova Security for your security awareness training needs.
AWARE7 Live Hacking Show: Live cybersecurity awareness show demonstrating real hacking techniques. built by AWARE7 GmbH. Core capabilities include Live hacking demonstrations covering real-world attack techniques, Customizable content tailored to audience technical level (beginners to experts), Session duration options from 30 to 90 minutes with Q&A..
Fortra Terranova Security: Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and content. built by Fortra..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWARE7 Live Hacking Show is developed by AWARE7 GmbH. Fortra Terranova Security is developed by Fortra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWARE7 Live Hacking Show and Fortra Terranova Security serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools, both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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