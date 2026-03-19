Avydos DDoS Threat Simulation

Mid-market and enterprise security teams responsible for DDoS resilience will benefit most from Avydos DDoS Threat Simulation because it's one of the few platforms that actually measures filter quality and detection speed rather than just simulating attacks. The DRS-Score standardizes your results across vendors and infrastructure, which matters when you're validating multiple third-party protections or justifying DDoS spend to finance; DORA and NIS2 compliance mapping also saves you the documentation work. Skip this if your organization lacks the internal bandwidth to run self-service testing regularly, since Avydos demands active engagement rather than passive monitoring.