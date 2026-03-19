Avydos DDoS Threat Simulation: Self-service cloud platform for controlled DDoS simulation and resilience testing. built by Avydos. Core capabilities include Layer 3/4 and Layer 7 DDoS attack simulation, Single and multi-vector attack support, Live dashboard for real-time attack and target reaction tracking..

NetSPI Detective Controls Testing: Validates detective security controls through attack simulations and testing. built by NetSPI. Core capabilities include MITRE ATT&CK-based attack simulations across the cyber kill chain, Linux environment attack simulations including remote code execution and data extraction, Azure Cloud attack testing for authenticated and anonymous scenarios..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.