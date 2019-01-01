Atsign AI Architect: Visual, spec-driven tool for designing secure-by-design apps on Atsign Platform. built by Atsign. Core capabilities include Visual architecture blueprint creation for application components, identities, and data flows, Spec-driven development workflow for defining security decisions before coding begins, Conversion of visual blueprints into structured context for AI coding assistants..

ThreatCanvas AI: AI-powered threat modeling tool that auto-generates models from text, IaC, or diagrams. built by SecureFlag. Core capabilities include Automated threat model generation from text, images, diagrams, or IaC templates, Threat identification and security control recommendations, Risk templates covering OWASP Top 10, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, STRIDE, LINDDUN, and custom templates..

Both serve the Threat Modeling market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.