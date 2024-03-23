Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) is a free digital forensics tool. LiME is a free digital forensics tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams running heterogeneous Linux environments will move fastest with AVML because it acquires memory without needing to know the kernel version or distribution beforehand. A single compiled binary handles RHEL, Ubuntu, Alpine, and custom kernels, which eliminates the pre-deployment reconnaissance that typically delays forensics by hours. Skip this if your team needs Windows or macOS memory acquisition, or if you require a commercial vendor backing incident response with SLAs and expert support.
Incident responders and forensic analysts investigating Linux systems need LiME because it acquires volatile memory with minimal process interference, preserving evidence that disk-based tools will miss. The tool runs from a loadable kernel module and leaves a negligible footprint on running processes, critical when you're trying to capture malware behavior and rootkit artifacts before shutdown. Skip this if your team lacks Linux kernel debugging experience or needs GUI-driven triage; LiME requires command-line proficiency and assumes you have a lab environment ready to analyze the raw memory dumps.
A portable Rust-based tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux systems without requiring prior knowledge of the target OS distribution or kernel.
LiME is a Linux Memory Extractor tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux and Linux-based devices, including Android, with features like full memory captures and minimal process footprint.
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Common questions about comparing AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) vs LiME for your digital forensics needs.
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux): A portable Rust-based tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux systems without requiring prior knowledge of the target OS distribution or kernel..
LiME: LiME is a Linux Memory Extractor tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux and Linux-based devices, including Android, with features like full memory captures and minimal process footprint..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) is open-source with 1,064 GitHub stars. LiME is open-source with 1,954 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) and LiME serve similar Digital Forensics use cases: both are Digital Forensics tools, both cover Linux, Memory Forensics. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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