Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is a free mobile threat defense tool by Avira. Guardio Protection Plan is a commercial anti-phishing tool by Guardio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile threat defense fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS
iOS users who want basic device protection without paying should reach for Avira Free Mobile Security for its call blocker and anti-theft tracking, which actually work without requiring a subscription. The 100 MB daily VPN limit is honest about what free means; most competitors either throttle worse or hide their limitations behind aggressive upsells. Skip this if you need phishing protection or breach monitoring, both locked behind the paid tier, or if your threat model includes sophisticated iOS exploits rather than stolen devices and spam calls.
Startups with distributed workforces who can't afford dedicated security ops should pick Guardio Protection Plan for its phishing detection that actually stops credential theft before it reaches your identity systems. The tool covers DE.CM continuous monitoring across mobile and desktop with real-time alerts, and 24/7 support means someone answers when your team gets a suspicious email at 11 PM. Skip this if you need centralized device management or deep integration with enterprise identity platforms; Guardio is built for speed and simplicity, not complex IAM workflows.
Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features
Browser & mobile security solution with phishing protection & data leak alerts
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Common questions about comparing Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS vs Guardio Protection Plan for your mobile threat defense needs.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..
Guardio Protection Plan: Browser & mobile security solution with phishing protection & data leak alerts. built by Guardio. Core capabilities include Scam and phishing protection, Data leak alerts, Account security insights..
Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS differentiates with VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management. Guardio Protection Plan differentiates with Scam and phishing protection, Data leak alerts, Account security insights.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is developed by Avira. Guardio Protection Plan is developed by Guardio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS and Guardio Protection Plan serve similar Mobile Threat Defense use cases: both cover Data Breach. Key differences: Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is Free while Guardio Protection Plan is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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