Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..

Guardio Protection Plan: Browser & mobile security solution with phishing protection & data leak alerts. built by Guardio. Core capabilities include Scam and phishing protection, Data leak alerts, Account security insights..

Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.