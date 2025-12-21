Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is a free mobile threat defense tool by Avira. G DATA Internet Security Android is a commercial mobile threat defense tool by G DATA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile threat defense fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS
iOS users who want basic device protection without paying should reach for Avira Free Mobile Security for its call blocker and anti-theft tracking, which actually work without requiring a subscription. The 100 MB daily VPN limit is honest about what free means; most competitors either throttle worse or hide their limitations behind aggressive upsells. Skip this if you need phishing protection or breach monitoring, both locked behind the paid tier, or if your threat model includes sophisticated iOS exploits rather than stolen devices and spam calls.
G DATA Internet Security Android
Startups and SMBs deploying Android across their workforce will get real value from G DATA Internet Security Android because its permission-based app control actually stops malware execution before it happens, not just after detection. The tool covers critical Identity Management and Platform Security functions under NIST CSF 2.0, with remote factory reset and SIM blocking giving you genuine recovery options when a device is compromised. Skip this if you need centralized mobile device management tied to your existing enterprise identity system; G DATA is a standalone security app, not an MDM platform.
Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features
Mobile security app for Android devices with malware protection & anti-theft
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Common questions about comparing Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS vs G DATA Internet Security Android for your mobile threat defense needs.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..
G DATA Internet Security Android: Mobile security app for Android devices with malware protection & anti-theft. built by G DATA. Core capabilities include Cloud-connected malware scanner, App permission analysis and control, Password protection for apps..
Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS differentiates with VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management. G DATA Internet Security Android differentiates with Cloud-connected malware scanner, App permission analysis and control, Password protection for apps.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is developed by Avira. G DATA Internet Security Android is developed by G DATA. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS and G DATA Internet Security Android serve similar Mobile Threat Defense use cases: both are Mobile Threat Defense tools. Key differences: Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is Free while G DATA Internet Security Android is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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