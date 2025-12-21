Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..

G DATA Internet Security Android: Mobile security app for Android devices with malware protection & anti-theft. built by G DATA. Core capabilities include Cloud-connected malware scanner, App permission analysis and control, Password protection for apps..

Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.