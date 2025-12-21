Avira Antivirus Security for Android: Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Antivirus scanner with ransomware protection, Free VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit, Smart Scan for threats and privacy risks..

G DATA Internet Security Android: Mobile security app for Android devices with malware protection & anti-theft. built by G DATA. Core capabilities include Cloud-connected malware scanner, App permission analysis and control, Password protection for apps..

Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.