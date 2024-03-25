Avira Avira Free Security for Windows

Budget-conscious individuals and small businesses protecting a single Windows device will find Avira Avira Free Security for Windows genuinely useful because the VPN and password manager are actually included, not paywalled extras like most free antivirus offerings. The product combines antivirus detection with system cleanup and identity theft monitoring in one lightweight install, reducing the need to chain together five different free tools. Skip this if you need centralized management across multiple devices or threat hunting capabilities; Avira's free tier is built for personal use, not teams.