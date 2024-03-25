Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows is a free endpoint protection platform tool by Avira. ESET Server Security is a commercial workload protection tool by ESET. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows
Budget-conscious individuals and small businesses protecting a single Windows device will find Avira Avira Free Security for Windows genuinely useful because the VPN and password manager are actually included, not paywalled extras like most free antivirus offerings. The product combines antivirus detection with system cleanup and identity theft monitoring in one lightweight install, reducing the need to chain together five different free tools. Skip this if you need centralized management across multiple devices or threat hunting capabilities; Avira's free tier is built for personal use, not teams.
SMB and mid-market ops teams protecting Windows and Linux servers will get the most from ESET Server Security because its behavior-based ransomware detection actually stops encryption-stage attacks instead of just flagging files after encryption starts. The multilayered malware detection across pre-execution, execution, and post-execution phases, combined with HIPS and network attack protection, gives you DE.CM and DE.AE coverage that catches what signature scanning misses. Skip this if you need deep incident response automation or forensics; ESET Server Security is detection and prevention focused, leaving recovery workflows to your team.
Free antivirus & security suite for Windows with VPN and system optimization
Server security solution protecting file servers, SharePoint, and Linux systems
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Common questions about comparing Avira Avira Free Security for Windows vs ESET Server Security for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows: Free antivirus & security suite for Windows with VPN and system optimization. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Antivirus protection, Free VPN, Password manager..
ESET Server Security: Server security solution protecting file servers, SharePoint, and Linux systems. built by ESET. Core capabilities include Ransomware Shield for behavior-based ransomware protection, Network Attack Protection for vulnerability detection, Host-based Intrusion Prevention System (HIPS)..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows differentiates with Antivirus protection, Free VPN, Password manager. ESET Server Security differentiates with Ransomware Shield for behavior-based ransomware protection, Network Attack Protection for vulnerability detection, Host-based Intrusion Prevention System (HIPS).
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows is developed by Avira. ESET Server Security is developed by ESET. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows and ESET Server Security serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both cover Windows Security. Key differences: Avira Avira Free Security for Windows is Free while ESET Server Security is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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