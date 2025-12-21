Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android is a free mobile threat defense tool by Avira. Cleverbridge iOS Mobile Security Pro + VPN is a commercial mobile threat defense tool by Avira. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile threat defense fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Avira Antivirus Security for Android
Android users who want free antivirus without paying for a VPN should pick Avira Antivirus Security for Android; the VPN comes included but capped at 100 MB daily, which means you're not subsidizing unused capacity. The free tier includes ransomware detection and a permissions manager that actually rates app privacy risk rather than just listing what apps request, which catches the mediocre apps most scanners miss. Skip this if you need continuous VPN coverage or rely on advanced features like camera/microphone blocking; those live behind the paid tier, so you're looking at a free antivirus that upsells rather than a genuinely free security suite.
Cleverbridge iOS Mobile Security Pro + VPN
Startups with iOS-heavy workforces who need both threat protection and employee privacy controls should evaluate Cleverbridge iOS Mobile Security Pro + VPN, particularly if your team works across borders and needs integrated VPN without managing separate tools. The vendor's NIST PR.PS and PR.IR coverage confirms platform hardening and infrastructure resilience are present, which matters when you're running a lean security operation. Skip this if your organization requires centralized mobile device management, granular app-level controls, or cross-platform Android protection; Cleverbridge is iOS-focused and subscription-based, not an MDM replacement.
Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features.
Mobile security app for iOS devices with VPN functionality
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Common questions about comparing Avira Antivirus Security for Android vs Cleverbridge iOS Mobile Security Pro + VPN for your mobile threat defense needs.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android: Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Antivirus scanner with ransomware protection, Free VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit, Smart Scan for threats and privacy risks..
Cleverbridge iOS Mobile Security Pro + VPN: Mobile security app for iOS devices with VPN functionality. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN connectivity for iOS devices, Mobile security protection for iOS, Monthly subscription service..
Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android differentiates with Antivirus scanner with ransomware protection, Free VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit, Smart Scan for threats and privacy risks. Cleverbridge iOS Mobile Security Pro + VPN differentiates with VPN connectivity for iOS devices, Mobile security protection for iOS, Monthly subscription service.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android is developed by Avira. Cleverbridge iOS Mobile Security Pro + VPN is developed by Avira. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android and Cleverbridge iOS Mobile Security Pro + VPN serve similar Mobile Threat Defense use cases: both are Mobile Threat Defense tools. Key differences: Avira Antivirus Security for Android is Free while Cleverbridge iOS Mobile Security Pro + VPN is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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