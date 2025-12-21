Avira Antivirus Security for Android: Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Antivirus scanner with ransomware protection, Free VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit, Smart Scan for threats and privacy risks..

Cleverbridge iOS Mobile Security Pro + VPN: Mobile security app for iOS devices with VPN functionality. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN connectivity for iOS devices, Mobile security protection for iOS, Monthly subscription service..

Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.