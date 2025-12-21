Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is a free mobile threat defense tool by Avira. Cleverbridge iOS Mobile Security Pro + VPN is a commercial mobile threat defense tool by Avira. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile threat defense fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS
iOS users who want basic device protection without paying should reach for Avira Free Mobile Security for its call blocker and anti-theft tracking, which actually work without requiring a subscription. The 100 MB daily VPN limit is honest about what free means; most competitors either throttle worse or hide their limitations behind aggressive upsells. Skip this if you need phishing protection or breach monitoring, both locked behind the paid tier, or if your threat model includes sophisticated iOS exploits rather than stolen devices and spam calls.
Cleverbridge iOS Mobile Security Pro + VPN
Startups with iOS-heavy workforces who need both threat protection and employee privacy controls should evaluate Cleverbridge iOS Mobile Security Pro + VPN, particularly if your team works across borders and needs integrated VPN without managing separate tools. The vendor's NIST PR.PS and PR.IR coverage confirms platform hardening and infrastructure resilience are present, which matters when you're running a lean security operation. Skip this if your organization requires centralized mobile device management, granular app-level controls, or cross-platform Android protection; Cleverbridge is iOS-focused and subscription-based, not an MDM replacement.
Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features
Mobile security app for iOS devices with VPN functionality
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Common questions about comparing Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS vs Cleverbridge iOS Mobile Security Pro + VPN for your mobile threat defense needs.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..
Cleverbridge iOS Mobile Security Pro + VPN: Mobile security app for iOS devices with VPN functionality. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN connectivity for iOS devices, Mobile security protection for iOS, Monthly subscription service..
Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS differentiates with VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management. Cleverbridge iOS Mobile Security Pro + VPN differentiates with VPN connectivity for iOS devices, Mobile security protection for iOS, Monthly subscription service.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is developed by Avira. Cleverbridge iOS Mobile Security Pro + VPN is developed by Avira. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS and Cleverbridge iOS Mobile Security Pro + VPN serve similar Mobile Threat Defense use cases: both are Mobile Threat Defense tools, both cover IOS. Key differences: Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is Free while Cleverbridge iOS Mobile Security Pro + VPN is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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