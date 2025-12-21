Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..

Cleverbridge iOS Mobile Security Pro + VPN: Mobile security app for iOS devices with VPN functionality. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN connectivity for iOS devices, Mobile security protection for iOS, Monthly subscription service..

Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.