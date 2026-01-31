Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Aviatrix. Illumio Insights is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Illumio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best microsegmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads
Enterprise security teams managing multicloud infrastructure will get the most from Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads because it enforces microsegmentation without requiring network redesign, letting you implement zero trust at scale without the operational chaos that typically follows. The product covers PR.AA and PR.IR across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI simultaneously, with inline encryption and SmartGroups that actually adapt to workload changes instead of forcing manual policy rewrites. Skip this if your organization runs a single cloud or prioritizes detection over access control; Aviatrix tilts heavily toward preventing lateral movement and assumes you have the infrastructure complexity to justify the investment.
Security teams managing post-breach containment and lateral movement at scale should choose Illumio Insights for its AI-driven microsegmentation that actually stops propagation, not just logs it. The platform maps continuous network traffic and enforces least-privilege policies across hybrid infrastructure, with documented strength in RS.MI (incident mitigation) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need EDR or endpoint visibility; Illumio operates at the network layer and assumes you already know what's moving across your segments.
Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless
AI-powered breach containment and zero trust segmentation platform
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Common questions about comparing Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads vs Illumio Insights for your microsegmentation needs.
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads: Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless. built by Aviatrix. Core capabilities include Distributed cloud firewall with real-time traffic inspection, Identity-aware policies for east-west segmentation, SmartGroups for dynamic workload policy mapping..
Illumio Insights: AI-powered breach containment and zero trust segmentation platform. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include AI-powered breach containment, Zero trust segmentation, Network traffic visibility..
Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads differentiates with Distributed cloud firewall with real-time traffic inspection, Identity-aware policies for east-west segmentation, SmartGroups for dynamic workload policy mapping. Illumio Insights differentiates with AI-powered breach containment, Zero trust segmentation, Network traffic visibility.
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads is developed by Aviatrix. Illumio Insights is developed by Illumio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads and Illumio Insights serve similar Microsegmentation use cases: both are Microsegmentation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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