Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads: Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless. built by Aviatrix. Core capabilities include Distributed cloud firewall with real-time traffic inspection, Identity-aware policies for east-west segmentation, SmartGroups for dynamic workload policy mapping..

Illumio Insights: AI-powered breach containment and zero trust segmentation platform. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include AI-powered breach containment, Zero trust segmentation, Network traffic visibility..

Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.