Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Akamai. Illumio Insights is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Illumio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best microsegmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl across Azure, AWS, and GCP will get the most from Akamai Guardicore Segmentation because it enforces microsegmentation at the process level, not just the network perimeter, which actually stops lateral movement once an attacker is already inside. Its strength in continuous monitoring and asset management (DE.CM and ID.AM in NIST CSF 2.0) reflects real-time visibility into anomalies and a decoupled policy model that works regardless of your underlying infrastructure. Skip this if your organization runs mostly on-premises with minimal cloud or if you need microsegmentation decisions made automatically by AI; Guardicore requires security teams to define and maintain segmentation policies themselves.
Security teams managing post-breach containment and lateral movement at scale should choose Illumio Insights for its AI-driven microsegmentation that actually stops propagation, not just logs it. The platform maps continuous network traffic and enforces least-privilege policies across hybrid infrastructure, with documented strength in RS.MI (incident mitigation) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need EDR or endpoint visibility; Illumio operates at the network layer and assumes you already know what's moving across your segments.
Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks
AI-powered breach containment and zero trust segmentation platform
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akamai Guardicore Segmentation vs Illumio Insights for your microsegmentation needs.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..
Illumio Insights: AI-powered breach containment and zero trust segmentation platform. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include AI-powered breach containment, Zero trust segmentation, Network traffic visibility..
Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation differentiates with Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows. Illumio Insights differentiates with AI-powered breach containment, Zero trust segmentation, Network traffic visibility.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is developed by Akamai. Illumio Insights is developed by Illumio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and Illumio Insights serve similar Microsegmentation use cases: both are Microsegmentation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox