AVG Secure VPN: VPN service for encrypting internet traffic and accessing geo-restricted content. built by AVG. Core capabilities include 256-bit AES encryption, Access to 100+ server locations, Support for up to 10 simultaneous device connections..

ExpressVPN VPN: VPN service that encrypts internet connections and masks IP addresses. built by ExpressVPN. Core capabilities include Encrypted VPN tunneling for internet traffic, Lightway proprietary VPN protocol, Kill switch (Network Lock) to block traffic on connection drops..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.