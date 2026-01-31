Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AVG Secure VPN is a commercial vpn tool by AVG. ExpressVPN VPN is a commercial vpn tool by ExpressVPN. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Remote workers and travelers who need to mask their location while using untrusted networks should pick ExpressVPN VPN for its Lightway protocol, which delivers faster speeds than OpenVPN without sacrificing encryption strength, and its Network Lock kill switch that actually halts traffic instead of leaking it during reconnects. The tool holds a no-logs certification from independent audits and runs 3,000+ servers across 94 countries, giving you genuine obfuscation rather than theater. Skip this if your org needs centralized device management or per-user access logging; ExpressVPN is built for individual privacy, not IT governance.
VPN service for encrypting internet traffic and accessing geo-restricted content
VPN service that encrypts internet connections and masks IP addresses
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Common questions about comparing AVG Secure VPN vs ExpressVPN VPN for your vpn needs.
AVG Secure VPN: VPN service for encrypting internet traffic and accessing geo-restricted content. built by AVG. Core capabilities include 256-bit AES encryption, Access to 100+ server locations, Support for up to 10 simultaneous device connections..
ExpressVPN VPN: VPN service that encrypts internet connections and masks IP addresses. built by ExpressVPN. Core capabilities include Encrypted VPN tunneling for internet traffic, Lightway proprietary VPN protocol, Kill switch (Network Lock) to block traffic on connection drops..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AVG Secure VPN differentiates with 256-bit AES encryption, Access to 100+ server locations, Support for up to 10 simultaneous device connections. ExpressVPN VPN differentiates with Encrypted VPN tunneling for internet traffic, Lightway proprietary VPN protocol, Kill switch (Network Lock) to block traffic on connection drops.
AVG Secure VPN is developed by AVG. ExpressVPN VPN is developed by ExpressVPN. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AVG Secure VPN and ExpressVPN VPN serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools, both cover Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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