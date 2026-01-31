Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AVG AntiVirus FREE is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by AVG. Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Deceptive Bytes. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and small teams with Windows-heavy fleets and minimal security staff should use AVG AntiVirus FREE for its low friction deployment and genuine real-time scanning; the free tier removes budget friction while multi-platform support (Windows, Mac, Android, iOS) covers the sprawl most SMBs actually face. The threat detection network feeds continuous updates, so you're not managing signature releases manually. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response or compliance reporting; AVG covers Detect well through continuous monitoring but has no recovery or Respond capabilities, making it insufficient for teams that need post-breach investigation or forensics.
Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated threat hunting staff should pick Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense for its deception layer, which catches ransomware before encryption by forcing attackers to interact with fake assets rather than waiting for behavioral signatures to trigger. The agent footprint is genuinely lightweight at under 0.01% CPU and 20MB RAM, meaning you won't bloat endpoints already running legacy software. Skip this if you need broad malware response orchestration or incident recovery automation; Deceptive Bytes prioritizes prevention over post-breach mitigation, and its small vendor size means limited SOAR integrations compared to established EDR platforms.
Free antivirus software for virus scanning, detection, and removal
Deception-based endpoint agent preventing ransomware & malware pre-execution.
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Common questions about comparing AVG AntiVirus FREE vs Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense for your endpoint protection platform needs.
AVG AntiVirus FREE: Free antivirus software for virus scanning, detection, and removal. built by AVG. Core capabilities include Virus scanning and detection, Malware removal and quarantine, Real-time threat protection..
Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense: Deception-based endpoint agent preventing ransomware & malware pre-execution. built by Deceptive Bytes. Core capabilities include Deception-based ransomware prevention, Signatureless, no-database protection engine, Behavioral protection..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AVG AntiVirus FREE differentiates with Virus scanning and detection, Malware removal and quarantine, Real-time threat protection. Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense differentiates with Deception-based ransomware prevention, Signatureless, no-database protection engine, Behavioral protection.
AVG AntiVirus FREE is developed by AVG. Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense is developed by Deceptive Bytes. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AVG AntiVirus FREE and Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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