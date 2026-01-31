AVG AntiVirus FREE

Startups and small teams with Windows-heavy fleets and minimal security staff should use AVG AntiVirus FREE for its low friction deployment and genuine real-time scanning; the free tier removes budget friction while multi-platform support (Windows, Mac, Android, iOS) covers the sprawl most SMBs actually face. The threat detection network feeds continuous updates, so you're not managing signature releases manually. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response or compliance reporting; AVG covers Detect well through continuous monitoring but has no recovery or Respond capabilities, making it insufficient for teams that need post-breach investigation or forensics.