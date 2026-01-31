Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AVG AntiVirus FREE is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by AVG. CrowdStrike Falcon for IT is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by CrowdStrike. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and small teams with Windows-heavy fleets and minimal security staff should use AVG AntiVirus FREE for its low friction deployment and genuine real-time scanning; the free tier removes budget friction while multi-platform support (Windows, Mac, Android, iOS) covers the sprawl most SMBs actually face. The threat detection network feeds continuous updates, so you're not managing signature releases manually. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response or compliance reporting; AVG covers Detect well through continuous monitoring but has no recovery or Respond capabilities, making it insufficient for teams that need post-breach investigation or forensics.
Mid-market and enterprise teams looking to consolidate endpoint protection and IT asset management under one agent will see immediate operational savings with CrowdStrike Falcon for IT. The single-agent architecture cuts deployment complexity and reduces endpoint overhead compared to running separate EDR and IT tools, and CrowdStrike's continuous monitoring capability (DE.CM) pairs with incident analysis depth (RS.AN) to accelerate breach response. Skip this if your organization needs deep vulnerability management or patch orchestration as core functions; Falcon for IT handles detection and remediation well but doesn't replace dedicated ITAM platforms for compliance-heavy asset tracking.
Free antivirus software for virus scanning, detection, and removal
Unified security and IT management platform with single agent
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Common questions about comparing AVG AntiVirus FREE vs CrowdStrike Falcon for IT for your endpoint protection platform needs.
AVG AntiVirus FREE: Free antivirus software for virus scanning, detection, and removal. built by AVG. Core capabilities include Virus scanning and detection, Malware removal and quarantine, Real-time threat protection..
CrowdStrike Falcon for IT: Unified security and IT management platform with single agent. built by CrowdStrike..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AVG AntiVirus FREE is developed by AVG. CrowdStrike Falcon for IT is developed by CrowdStrike. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AVG AntiVirus FREE and CrowdStrike Falcon for IT serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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