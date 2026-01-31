Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AVG Antivirus Free for Mac is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by AVG. Santa is a free endpoint protection platform tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and small teams running macOS need a no-cost first layer that actually works without IT overhead, and AVG Antivirus Free for Mac delivers that through real-time scanning and automatic updates that require zero configuration. The tool covers PR.PS Platform Security fundamentals by protecting Mac firmware and OS integrity against ransomware and malicious downloads without the licensing complexity of paid endpoints. Skip this if your organization runs a heterogeneous Windows and Linux fleet; AVG's Mac focus means you'll manage antivirus separately from your Windows strategy rather than consolidating under one vendor.
Mac-first security teams with strong endpoint hardening requirements should adopt Santa for its low-friction allow-listing model; the 4,514 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among security-conscious organizations that value transparency over vendor lock-in. Santa's execution monitoring and local rule database make it exceptionally effective at NIST Respond functions, letting you block malware and unauthorized binaries before they run rather than detecting after compromise. Skip this if you need cross-platform endpoint protection or centralized management across Windows and Linux; Santa is macOS-only and best suited to teams willing to maintain rule databases locally.
Free antivirus software for macOS providing malware protection and scanning
Santa is a macOS binary and file access authorization system that monitors executions and makes allow/block decisions based on local database rules.
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Common questions about comparing AVG Antivirus Free for Mac vs Santa for your endpoint protection platform needs.
AVG Antivirus Free for Mac: Free antivirus software for macOS providing malware protection and scanning. built by AVG. Core capabilities include Real-time virus and malware protection, Malware scanning for Mac devices, Protection against ransomware, spyware, and adware..
Santa: Santa is a macOS binary and file access authorization system that monitors executions and makes allow/block decisions based on local database rules..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AVG Antivirus Free for Mac is developed by AVG. Santa is open-source with 4,514 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AVG Antivirus Free for Mac and Santa serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Mac Os. Key differences: AVG Antivirus Free for Mac is Commercial while Santa is Free, Santa is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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