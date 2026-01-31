AVG Antivirus Free for Mac: Free antivirus software for macOS providing malware protection and scanning. built by AVG. Core capabilities include Real-time virus and malware protection, Malware scanning for Mac devices, Protection against ransomware, spyware, and adware..

Santa: Santa is a macOS binary and file access authorization system that monitors executions and makes allow/block decisions based on local database rules..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.