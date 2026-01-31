AVG Antivirus Free for Mac: Free antivirus software for macOS providing malware protection and scanning. built by AVG. Core capabilities include Real-time virus and malware protection, Malware scanning for Mac devices, Protection against ransomware, spyware, and adware..

Malwarebytes Free Downloads: Free antivirus software that scans and removes malware, viruses, and ransomware. built by Malwarebytes. Core capabilities include Multi-platform support for Windows, Mac, Android, Chromebook, and iOS, Virus and malware scanning and removal, Ransomware protection..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.