Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AVG Antivirus Free for Mac is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by AVG. Malwarebytes Free Downloads is a free endpoint protection platform tool by Malwarebytes. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and small teams running macOS need a no-cost first layer that actually works without IT overhead, and AVG Antivirus Free for Mac delivers that through real-time scanning and automatic updates that require zero configuration. The tool covers PR.PS Platform Security fundamentals by protecting Mac firmware and OS integrity against ransomware and malicious downloads without the licensing complexity of paid endpoints. Skip this if your organization runs a heterogeneous Windows and Linux fleet; AVG's Mac focus means you'll manage antivirus separately from your Windows strategy rather than consolidating under one vendor.
Small teams and individual users who need malware removal without budget constraints should start with Malwarebytes Free Downloads; it strips away the bloat of commercial antivirus and delivers fast signature-based scanning plus active ransomware protection across Windows, Mac, and mobile platforms. The free tier includes multi-platform coverage that usually costs elsewhere, and the browser extension blocks ad injection vectors before malware lands. Skip this if your organization needs centralized management, threat hunting, or detection beyond known signatures; Malwarebytes Free is a tactical cleanup tool, not a monitoring platform.
Free antivirus software for macOS providing malware protection and scanning
Free antivirus software that scans and removes malware, viruses, and ransomware
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Common questions about comparing AVG Antivirus Free for Mac vs Malwarebytes Free Downloads for your endpoint protection platform needs.
AVG Antivirus Free for Mac: Free antivirus software for macOS providing malware protection and scanning. built by AVG. Core capabilities include Real-time virus and malware protection, Malware scanning for Mac devices, Protection against ransomware, spyware, and adware..
Malwarebytes Free Downloads: Free antivirus software that scans and removes malware, viruses, and ransomware. built by Malwarebytes. Core capabilities include Multi-platform support for Windows, Mac, Android, Chromebook, and iOS, Virus and malware scanning and removal, Ransomware protection..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AVG Antivirus Free for Mac differentiates with Real-time virus and malware protection, Malware scanning for Mac devices, Protection against ransomware, spyware, and adware. Malwarebytes Free Downloads differentiates with Multi-platform support for Windows, Mac, Android, Chromebook, and iOS, Virus and malware scanning and removal, Ransomware protection.
AVG Antivirus Free for Mac is developed by AVG. Malwarebytes Free Downloads is developed by Malwarebytes. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AVG Antivirus Free for Mac and Malwarebytes Free Downloads serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Ransomware. Key differences: AVG Antivirus Free for Mac is Commercial while Malwarebytes Free Downloads is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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