Operations teams managing critical infrastructure across oil, gas, power, or manufacturing will get the most from AVEVA for embedding security controls into engineering workflows rather than bolting them on afterward. The platform's native integration with industrial design and asset management tools means security constraints land during project planning, not during commissioning when change costs spike. This is not the right fit for teams needing standalone threat detection or incident response; AVEVA prioritizes prevention through design governance, leaving you to layer detection separately.

PacketViper OT Security

Mid-market and enterprise operations teams protecting distributed ICS/OT assets will get the most from PacketViper OT Security because it actually contains lateral spread instead of just alerting on it, stopping threats at the facility level before they reach corporate IT. Zero false positive operation in unattended remote environments means you're not burning analyst hours on phantom incidents in hardened hardware deployed across temperature swings and humidity. Skip this if your environment is primarily centralized, cloud-native, or IT-focused; PacketViper is built for the physical constraints and air-gapped realities of industrial facilities, not general enterprise networks.