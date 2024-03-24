Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AVEVA is a free industrial control system security tool. PacketViper OT Security is a commercial industrial control system security tool by PacketViper. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best industrial control system security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Operations teams managing critical infrastructure across oil, gas, power, or manufacturing will get the most from AVEVA for embedding security controls into engineering workflows rather than bolting them on afterward. The platform's native integration with industrial design and asset management tools means security constraints land during project planning, not during commissioning when change costs spike. This is not the right fit for teams needing standalone threat detection or incident response; AVEVA prioritizes prevention through design governance, leaving you to layer detection separately.
Mid-market and enterprise operations teams protecting distributed ICS/OT assets will get the most from PacketViper OT Security because it actually contains lateral spread instead of just alerting on it, stopping threats at the facility level before they reach corporate IT. Zero false positive operation in unattended remote environments means you're not burning analyst hours on phantom incidents in hardened hardware deployed across temperature swings and humidity. Skip this if your environment is primarily centralized, cloud-native, or IT-focused; PacketViper is built for the physical constraints and air-gapped realities of industrial facilities, not general enterprise networks.
AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors.
OT/ICS cybersecurity solution for threat prevention, detection & containment.
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Common questions about comparing AVEVA vs PacketViper OT Security for your industrial control system security needs.
AVEVA: AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors..
PacketViper OT Security: OT/ICS cybersecurity solution for threat prevention, detection & containment. built by PacketViper. Core capabilities include Threat prevention, detection, containment, and response for OT/ICS environments, Deceptive techniques and artifacts for unknown threat detection, Automated incident response to contain threats at the local facility level..
Both serve the Industrial Control System Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AVEVA and PacketViper OT Security serve similar Industrial Control System Security use cases: both are Industrial Control System Security tools, both cover SCADA, Critical Infrastructure. Key differences: AVEVA is Free while PacketViper OT Security is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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