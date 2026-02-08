Averlon: AI-driven platform for automated vulnerability remediation and exposure mgmt. built by Averlon. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-driven automated vulnerability remediation, Autonomous exploitability assessment and false positive filtering, MITRE-mapped attack-chain analysis..

Bishop Fox Cosmos: Managed continuous threat exposure mgmt platform with expert-driven testing. built by Bishop Fox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous asset monitoring and reconnaissance, Automated exposure detection and analysis..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.