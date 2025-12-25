AvePoint Products: Platform for managing, protecting & governing digital workplace assets. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include Hybrid and on-premises environment support, Cloud environment support, Digital workplace asset protection..

Axcient x360Recover: BCDR solution with direct-to-cloud and appliance-based deployment options. built by Axcient. Core capabilities include Direct-to-Cloud backup without appliances, Appliance-based deployment with BYOD option, Chain-free backup technology for long-term retention..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.