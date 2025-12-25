Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AvePoint Products is a commercial backup as a service tool by AvePoint. Axcient x360Recover is a commercial backup as a service tool by Axcient. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid Microsoft 365 and on-premises environments should pick AvePoint Products because it handles backup and governance where most vendors force you to choose one or the other. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and PR.DS simultaneously,asset discovery paired with data protection across cloud and on-premises,which means you're not buying two separate tools. Skip this if you need detection-first security; AvePoint prioritizes recovery and compliance control, not threat hunting.
SMB and mid-market IT teams need a BCDR tool that actually recovers systems fast when ransomware hits, and x360Recover delivers sub-1-hour RTO with AirGap isolation that prevents attackers from deleting backups during an incident. The AutoVerify feature tests your recovery plan automatically rather than leaving it untested until disaster strikes, and you can deploy without appliances if you want cloud-native simplicity or with hardware if you need local cache acceleration. Skip this if your priority is detection and prevention rather than recovery execution; x360Recover assumes the breach has already happened and focuses on getting you operational again.
Platform for managing, protecting & governing digital workplace assets
BCDR solution with direct-to-cloud and appliance-based deployment options
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Common questions about comparing AvePoint Products vs Axcient x360Recover for your backup as a service needs.
AvePoint Products: Platform for managing, protecting & governing digital workplace assets. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include Hybrid and on-premises environment support, Cloud environment support, Digital workplace asset protection..
Axcient x360Recover: BCDR solution with direct-to-cloud and appliance-based deployment options. built by Axcient. Core capabilities include Direct-to-Cloud backup without appliances, Appliance-based deployment with BYOD option, Chain-free backup technology for long-term retention..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AvePoint Products differentiates with Hybrid and on-premises environment support, Cloud environment support, Digital workplace asset protection. Axcient x360Recover differentiates with Direct-to-Cloud backup without appliances, Appliance-based deployment with BYOD option, Chain-free backup technology for long-term retention.
AvePoint Products is developed by AvePoint. Axcient x360Recover is developed by Axcient. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AvePoint Products and Axcient x360Recover serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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