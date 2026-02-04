Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Axcient x360Recover is a commercial backup as a service tool by Axcient. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up S3 data should pick Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 for its immutable backup enforcement and multi-destination redundancy, which actually lock you into the 3-2-1 rule rather than just suggesting it. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution cleanly with restore drill capabilities built in, reducing the gap between backup and tested recoverability. Skip this if you need native ransomware detection or behavioral analytics layered into backup operations; Ahsay is backup-focused, not a detection tool.
SMB and mid-market IT teams need a BCDR tool that actually recovers systems fast when ransomware hits, and x360Recover delivers sub-1-hour RTO with AirGap isolation that prevents attackers from deleting backups during an incident. The AutoVerify feature tests your recovery plan automatically rather than leaving it untested until disaster strikes, and you can deploy without appliances if you want cloud-native simplicity or with hardware if you need local cache acceleration. Skip this if your priority is detection and prevention rather than recovery execution; x360Recover assumes the breach has already happened and focuses on getting you operational again.
Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery
BCDR solution with direct-to-cloud and appliance-based deployment options
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 vs Axcient x360Recover for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..
Axcient x360Recover: BCDR solution with direct-to-cloud and appliance-based deployment options. built by Axcient. Core capabilities include Direct-to-Cloud backup without appliances, Appliance-based deployment with BYOD option, Chain-free backup technology for long-term retention..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 differentiates with AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups. Axcient x360Recover differentiates with Direct-to-Cloud backup without appliances, Appliance-based deployment with BYOD option, Chain-free backup technology for long-term retention.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Axcient x360Recover is developed by Axcient. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 integrates with Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Microsoft Azure, Wasabi, Backblaze. Axcient x360Recover integrates with ConnectWise Asio, PSA platforms, RMM platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 and Axcient x360Recover serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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