Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..

Axcient x360Recover: BCDR solution with direct-to-cloud and appliance-based deployment options. built by Axcient. Core capabilities include Direct-to-Cloud backup without appliances, Appliance-based deployment with BYOD option, Chain-free backup technology for long-term retention..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.