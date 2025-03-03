Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AvePoint AgentPulse is a commercial agentic ai security tool by AvePoint. Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Obsidian Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents across Microsoft 365 environments need AvePoint AgentPulse because it's the only platform that treats agentic workflows as first-class security objects requiring dedicated governance, not bolted-on monitoring. The platform covers the full lifecycle from agent discovery through data protection and automated remediation, with strong NIST coverage across asset management, access control, and continuous monitoring. Skip this if your organization runs multi-cloud AI agents outside the Microsoft ecosystem or lacks the governance maturity to operationalize agent-specific policies; AgentPulse assumes you're ready to actually enforce controls, not just observe them.
Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce
Security teams managing Salesforce Agentforce deployments need visibility into shadow agents and permission creep that native Salesforce governance misses, and Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce is built specifically for that gap. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's Asset Management and Supply Chain Risk functions, catching both rogue agent instances and third-party app risks before they become data exposure incidents. Skip this if your org hasn't yet deployed Agentforce agents at scale; the ROI appears once you have multiple business units spinning up agents independently.
AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control
Secures Salesforce Agentforce AI workflows via visibility, monitoring & governance.
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Common questions about comparing AvePoint AgentPulse vs Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce for your agentic ai security needs.
AvePoint AgentPulse: AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include AI agent visibility and monitoring, AI agent governance controls, Data protection and backup..
Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce: Secures Salesforce Agentforce AI workflows via visibility, monitoring & governance. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include Visibility into Salesforce Agentforce AI agent deployments, Detection of shadow agents created without central governance, Identification of excessive or misconfigured agent permissions..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AvePoint AgentPulse differentiates with AI agent visibility and monitoring, AI agent governance controls, Data protection and backup. Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce differentiates with Visibility into Salesforce Agentforce AI agent deployments, Detection of shadow agents created without central governance, Identification of excessive or misconfigured agent permissions.
AvePoint AgentPulse is developed by AvePoint. Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce is developed by Obsidian Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AvePoint AgentPulse integrates with Microsoft 365. Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce integrates with Salesforce Agentforce. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AvePoint AgentPulse and Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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