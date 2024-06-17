Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce: Secures Salesforce Agentforce AI workflows via visibility, monitoring & governance. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include Visibility into Salesforce Agentforce AI agent deployments, Detection of shadow agents created without central governance, Identification of excessive or misconfigured agent permissions..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.