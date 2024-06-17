Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Adversa AI. Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Obsidian Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security
Enterprise security teams deploying LLM agents and retrieval-augmented generation systems need Adversa AI Agentic AI Security because it's the only platform purpose-built to red team AI agents at scale rather than treating them as static ML models. The tool covers threat modeling and continuous hardening across MCP implementations, addressing the attack surface that traditional AI security misses entirely. Skip this if your org runs only inference-only GenAI applications without agentic loops; you're paying for capabilities you don't need.
Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce
Security teams managing Salesforce Agentforce deployments need visibility into shadow agents and permission creep that native Salesforce governance misses, and Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce is built specifically for that gap. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's Asset Management and Supply Chain Risk functions, catching both rogue agent instances and third-party app risks before they become data exposure incidents. Skip this if your org hasn't yet deployed Agentforce agents at scale; the ROI appears once you have multiple business units spinning up agents independently.
AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models
Secures Salesforce Agentforce AI workflows via visibility, monitoring & governance.
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Common questions about comparing Adversa AI Agentic AI Security vs Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce for your agentic ai security needs.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..
Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce: Secures Salesforce Agentforce AI workflows via visibility, monitoring & governance. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include Visibility into Salesforce Agentforce AI agent deployments, Detection of shadow agents created without central governance, Identification of excessive or misconfigured agent permissions..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security differentiates with AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review. Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce differentiates with Visibility into Salesforce Agentforce AI agent deployments, Detection of shadow agents created without central governance, Identification of excessive or misconfigured agent permissions.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security is developed by Adversa AI. Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce is developed by Obsidian Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security and Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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