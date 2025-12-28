Avatier Identity Enforcer: Automated user provisioning and self-service IT catalog for identity mgmt. built by Avatier. Core capabilities include Automated user provisioning based on roles and policies, Self-service IT service catalog, Active Directory group management..

Readibots Bot Studio: Automation platform for identity workflows using bots and playbooks. built by Readibots. Core capabilities include Bot creation and management with PowerShell script import, Playbook orchestration for multi-step workflows, Role-based access control and least-privileged delegation..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.