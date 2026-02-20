Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Readibots Bot Studio: Automation platform for identity workflows using bots and playbooks. built by Readibots. Core capabilities include Bot creation and management with PowerShell script import, Playbook orchestration for multi-step workflows, Role-based access control and least-privileged delegation..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.