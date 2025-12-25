Avast Ultimate Business Security: Business endpoint protection with antivirus, malware defense, and mgmt tools. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and malware protection, Protection against adware, trojans, and phishing, Endpoint protection for computers, phones, and tablets..

OPSWAT OESIS Framework: Cross-platform SDK for integrating endpoint security capabilities into products. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Device posture assessment for 5,000+ applications, Automated patch detection and remediation, Vulnerability assessment covering 47,000+ CVEs and 100,000+ vulnerability instances..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.