Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avast Free Antivirus is a free endpoint protection platform tool by Avast. Total Defense Internet Security is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Total Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Small businesses and individual users on tight budgets get real malware detection from Avast Free Antivirus without paying for enterprise features they don't need; the free tier includes real-time scanning and scam detection across Windows, Mac, and mobile, which covers the fundamentals that stop most commodity threats. The platform maintains consistent malware detection rates in independent testing and operates across four major OS families, so you're not managing separate tools per device. Skip this if you need centralized management, reporting dashboards, or endpoint visibility across dozens of machines; Avast Free lacks the administrative controls and fleet visibility that businesses requiring compliance reporting actually need.
Total Defense Internet Security
Startups protecting multiple personal devices on a tight budget should consider Total Defense Internet Security for its flat-rate coverage across up to 10 devices and straightforward malware blocking without the overhead of enterprise licensing. The 60-day money-back guarantee and 30-day free trial lower adoption risk, and US-based support means you won't wait hours for help during an incident. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response capabilities or centralized management across a fleet; Total Defense stops at antivirus and doesn't offer the visibility security teams need to hunt threats or enforce policy at scale.
Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection
Consumer antivirus & internet security suite for PCs, Macs, and mobiles.
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Common questions about comparing Avast Free Antivirus vs Total Defense Internet Security for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Avast Free Antivirus: Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance..
Total Defense Internet Security: Consumer antivirus & internet security suite for PCs, Macs, and mobiles. built by Total Defense. Core capabilities include Antivirus and malware protection against viruses, spyware, ransomware, and malware, Multi-device coverage (up to 5 devices on Premium, up to 10 on Ultimate), 10GB online backup (Premium tier)..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avast Free Antivirus differentiates with Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance. Total Defense Internet Security differentiates with Antivirus and malware protection against viruses, spyware, ransomware, and malware, Multi-device coverage (up to 5 devices on Premium, up to 10 on Ultimate), 10GB online backup (Premium tier).
Avast Free Antivirus is developed by Avast. Total Defense Internet Security is developed by Total Defense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avast Free Antivirus and Total Defense Internet Security serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Windows Security, Mac Os, Android Security. Key differences: Avast Free Antivirus is Free while Total Defense Internet Security is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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