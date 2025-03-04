Avast Free Antivirus: Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance..

Total Defense Internet Security: Consumer antivirus & internet security suite for PCs, Macs, and mobiles. built by Total Defense. Core capabilities include Antivirus and malware protection against viruses, spyware, ransomware, and malware, Multi-device coverage (up to 5 devices on Premium, up to 10 on Ultimate), 10GB online backup (Premium tier)..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.