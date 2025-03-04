Avast Free Antivirus: Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance..

Avira Antivirus Pro: Antivirus software for Windows and Mac with malware and ransomware protection. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Real-time malware protection, Ransomware detection and blocking, Web protection against infected sites..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.