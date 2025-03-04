Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avast Free Antivirus is a free endpoint protection platform tool by Avast. Avira Antivirus Pro is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Avira. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Small businesses and individual users on tight budgets get real malware detection from Avast Free Antivirus without paying for enterprise features they don't need; the free tier includes real-time scanning and scam detection across Windows, Mac, and mobile, which covers the fundamentals that stop most commodity threats. The platform maintains consistent malware detection rates in independent testing and operates across four major OS families, so you're not managing separate tools per device. Skip this if you need centralized management, reporting dashboards, or endpoint visibility across dozens of machines; Avast Free lacks the administrative controls and fleet visibility that businesses requiring compliance reporting actually need.
Startups and SMBs wanting straightforward endpoint malware protection without complexity should consider Avira Antivirus Pro, especially if your team lacks dedicated security staff to manage sophisticated EDR tools. The software covers the core defenses,real-time scanning, ransomware blocking, and web protection,across Windows and Mac with minimal overhead. Skip this if you need centralized threat hunting, incident response automation, or deep behavioral analytics; Avira prioritizes blocking over investigation and won't give you the visibility teams working through active breaches actually need.
Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection
Antivirus software for Windows and Mac with malware and ransomware protection
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Common questions about comparing Avast Free Antivirus vs Avira Antivirus Pro for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Avast Free Antivirus: Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance..
Avira Antivirus Pro: Antivirus software for Windows and Mac with malware and ransomware protection. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Real-time malware protection, Ransomware detection and blocking, Web protection against infected sites..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avast Free Antivirus differentiates with Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance. Avira Antivirus Pro differentiates with Real-time malware protection, Ransomware detection and blocking, Web protection against infected sites.
Avast Free Antivirus is developed by Avast. Avira Antivirus Pro is developed by Avira. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avast Free Antivirus and Avira Antivirus Pro serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Mac Os, Windows Security. Key differences: Avast Free Antivirus is Free while Avira Antivirus Pro is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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