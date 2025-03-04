Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avast Free Antivirus is a free endpoint protection platform tool by Avast. Avast One is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Avast. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Small businesses and individual users on tight budgets get real malware detection from Avast Free Antivirus without paying for enterprise features they don't need; the free tier includes real-time scanning and scam detection across Windows, Mac, and mobile, which covers the fundamentals that stop most commodity threats. The platform maintains consistent malware detection rates in independent testing and operates across four major OS families, so you're not managing separate tools per device. Skip this if you need centralized management, reporting dashboards, or endpoint visibility across dozens of machines; Avast Free lacks the administrative controls and fleet visibility that businesses requiring compliance reporting actually need.
Startups and small teams stretched thin on security staff should pick Avast One for its integrated VPN and scam protection, which handles employee-side risks that most endpoint tools ignore. The platform covers Windows and Mac with a free tier that lets you test before paid deployment, reducing budget friction on initial rollout. Skip this if you need deep EDR capabilities or API-driven threat hunting; Avast One prioritizes prevention and user safety over post-breach investigation.
Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection
All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, and scam protection
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Common questions about comparing Avast Free Antivirus vs Avast One for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Avast Free Antivirus: Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance..
Avast One: All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, and scam protection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and anti-malware protection, Integrated VPN service, Scam and fraud protection..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avast Free Antivirus differentiates with Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance. Avast One differentiates with Antivirus and anti-malware protection, Integrated VPN service, Scam and fraud protection.
Avast Free Antivirus is developed by Avast. Avast One is developed by Avast. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avast Free Antivirus and Avast One serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Mac Os, Windows Security. Key differences: Avast Free Antivirus is Free while Avast One is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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