Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
autoSubTakeover is a free external attack surface management tool. cnames is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing sprawling subdomain inventories will get real value from autoSubTakeover for one reason: it catches the dangling CNAME records that automated scanners often miss because the target services genuinely exist elsewhere. The free pricing and 134 GitHub stars reflect a tool that actually gets used in production rather than abandoned after POC. This is a sharp, single-purpose utility for teams doing regular subdomain hygiene; skip it if you need a full external attack surface platform that also handles IP enumeration, certificate transparency monitoring, and service fingerprinting.
Security teams managing large subdomain inventories who need to quickly identify third-party service dependencies will find cnames valuable for that single, unglamorous job. The tool does one thing well: bulk CNAME resolution at no cost, which means you can run it repeatedly without justifying recurring spend to procurement. This is a CLI utility, not a platform; it won't replace your external attack surface management tool, but it will save time in the reconnaissance phase before you feed results into one.
A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address.
A tool for taking a list of resolved subdomains and outputting any corresponding CNAMES en masse.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing autoSubTakeover vs cnames for your external attack surface management needs.
autoSubTakeover: A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address..
cnames: A tool for taking a list of resolved subdomains and outputting any corresponding CNAMES en masse..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
autoSubTakeover and cnames serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox