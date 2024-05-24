CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

autoruns vs usbdeath

autoruns

autoruns

A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.

Endpoint Detection and Response
 Open Source
usbdeath

usbdeath

A bash-based anti-forensic script that monitors USB ports and triggers system shutdown when unauthorized devices are detected.

Endpoint Detection and Response
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
autoruns
usbdeath
Pricing Model
Free
Free
Category
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
Verified Vendor
Open Source
GitHub Stars
130
Last Commit
Jun 2017
Use Cases & Capabilities
Windows
Security Automation
Monitoring
Linux
Endpoint Security
Bash
Script
Device Security
Anti Forensics
USB Security
Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

autoruns vs usbdeath: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between autoruns and usbdeath for your endpoint detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

autoruns: A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.

usbdeath: A bash-based anti-forensic script that monitors USB ports and triggers system shutdown when unauthorized devices are detected.

