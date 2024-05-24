autoruns vs usbdeath

Choosing between autoruns and usbdeath for your endpoint detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

autoruns: A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.

usbdeath: A bash-based anti-forensic script that monitors USB ports and triggers system shutdown when unauthorized devices are detected.