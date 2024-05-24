CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

autoruns vs Doorman

autoruns

autoruns

A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.

Endpoint Detection and Response
 Open Source
Visit WebsiteDetails
Doorman

Doorman

Doorman is an osquery fleet manager that allows administrators to remotely manage the osquery configurations retrieved by nodes.

Endpoint Detection and Response
 Open Source
Visit WebsiteDetails

Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
autoruns
Doorman
Pricing Model
Free
Free
Category
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
Verified Vendor
Open Source
GitHub Stars
618
Last Commit
Jan 2019
Use Cases & Capabilities
Windows
Osquery
Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Need help choosing?

Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.

Browse Endpoint Detection and ResponseCreate Stack

Want to compare different tools?

Compare Other Tools

autoruns vs Doorman: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between autoruns and Doorman for your endpoint detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

autoruns: A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.

Doorman: Doorman is an osquery fleet manager that allows administrators to remotely manage the osquery configurations retrieved by nodes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between autoruns vs Doorman?

autoruns, Doorman are all Endpoint Detection and Response solutions. autoruns A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login. Doorman Doorman is an osquery fleet manager that allows administrators to remotely manage the osquery config. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: autoruns vs Doorman?

The choice between autoruns vs Doorman depends on your specific requirements. autoruns is free to use, while Doorman is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between autoruns vs Doorman?

autoruns is Free, Doorman is Free. autoruns offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Doorman offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is autoruns a good alternative to Doorman?

Yes, autoruns can be considered as an alternative to Doorman for Endpoint Detection and Response needs. Both tools offer Endpoint Detection and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can autoruns and Doorman be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, autoruns and Doorman might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

Related Comparisons

autoruns vs AhnLab EDR
autoruns vs AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security
autoruns vs Arc4dia Snow Sensor
Doorman vs AhnLab EDR
Doorman vs AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security
Doorman vs Arc4dia Snow Sensor

Explore More Endpoint Detection and Response Tools

Discover and compare all endpoint detection and response solutions in our comprehensive directory.

Browse Endpoint Detection and Response

Looking for a different comparison? Explore our complete tool comparison directory.

Compare Other Tools