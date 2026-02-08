Autonomous SOC: AI-driven autonomous SOC platform for real-time threat response & remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include AI-driven autonomous threat detection and response, Real-time incident investigation across endpoint, identity, and cloud, Automated remediation without human approval..

SIRP OmniSense™: AI-native autonomous SOC platform for threat detection and response. built by SIRP. Core capabilities include Multi-agent AI orchestration for autonomous security operations, Assist mode and Autonomous mode operation, Automated alert correlation and incident prioritization..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.