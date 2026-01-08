7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

SIRP OmniSense™: AI-native autonomous SOC platform for threat detection and response. built by SIRP. Core capabilities include Multi-agent AI orchestration for autonomous security operations, Assist mode and Autonomous mode operation, Automated alert correlation and incident prioritization..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.