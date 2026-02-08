Autonomous SOC: AI-driven autonomous SOC platform for real-time threat response & remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include AI-driven autonomous threat detection and response, Real-time incident investigation across endpoint, identity, and cloud, Automated remediation without human approval..

Opsbeacon: AI-powered SOC automation platform for cybersecurity operations management. built by Opsbeacon. Core capabilities include AI-powered SOC analyst agents for 24/7 security operations, Conversational interface for security task execution, Automated incident response playbook execution..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.