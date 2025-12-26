Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

Opsbeacon: AI-powered SOC automation platform for cybersecurity operations management. built by Opsbeacon. Core capabilities include AI-powered SOC analyst agents for 24/7 security operations, Conversational interface for security task execution, Automated incident response playbook execution..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.