Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in 7AI Platform's autonomous investigation agents, which eliminate 95-99% of false positives before analysts touch them. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through mitigation, with particular strength in RS.MA and RS.AN (incident management and analysis), meaning you're not just triaging faster but actually closing cases with audit trails intact. Skip this if your team needs deep threat hunting as a primary use case; the AI suggestions are helpful but secondary to the automation story.

Opsbeacon

Mid-market and enterprise SOCs buried under alert volume will find value in Opsbeacon's AI agents handling routine incident response and playbook execution around the clock, cutting the work your analysts actually need to touch. The platform covers detection through mitigation in NIST terms, with particular strength in automating RS.MA incident management tasks that normally consume half your team's time. Skip this if you need deep forensics or recovery orchestration; Opsbeacon prioritizes automation of the obvious stuff, not investigation depth, and the two-person vendor means you're betting on rapid scaling and support maturity that hasn't been proven at scale yet.