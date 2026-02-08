Autonomous SOC: AI-driven autonomous SOC platform for real-time threat response & remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include AI-driven autonomous threat detection and response, Real-time incident investigation across endpoint, identity, and cloud, Automated remediation without human approval..

D3 Security Morpheus AI: AI-powered autonomous SOC platform for alert triage and investigation automation. built by D3 Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous alert investigation and triage, Multi-source alert ingestion and correlation, AI agents for threat hunting..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.