7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

D3 Security Morpheus AI: AI-powered autonomous SOC platform for alert triage and investigation automation. built by D3 Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous alert investigation and triage, Multi-source alert ingestion and correlation, AI agents for threat hunting..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.