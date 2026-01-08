Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
7AI Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by 7AI. D3 Security Morpheus AI is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by D3 Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in 7AI Platform's autonomous investigation agents, which eliminate 95-99% of false positives before analysts touch them. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through mitigation, with particular strength in RS.MA and RS.AN (incident management and analysis), meaning you're not just triaging faster but actually closing cases with audit trails intact. Skip this if your team needs deep threat hunting as a primary use case; the AI suggestions are helpful but secondary to the automation story.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert volume will see the fastest payoff from Morpheus AI because it actually closes the triage-to-investigation loop with autonomous agents rather than just deduplicating alerts. The platform covers four of five NIST RS functions,incident management, analysis, and mitigation,which means you're automating the work that burns out your analysts, not just the busy-work. Skip this if your team runs fewer than three security tools or your alert volume is under 500 daily; the ROI math breaks down when you're not fighting alert fatigue.
Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation
AI-powered autonomous SOC platform for alert triage and investigation automation
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Common questions about comparing 7AI Platform vs D3 Security Morpheus AI for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..
D3 Security Morpheus AI: AI-powered autonomous SOC platform for alert triage and investigation automation. built by D3 Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous alert investigation and triage, Multi-source alert ingestion and correlation, AI agents for threat hunting..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
7AI Platform differentiates with Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination. D3 Security Morpheus AI differentiates with Autonomous alert investigation and triage, Multi-source alert ingestion and correlation, AI agents for threat hunting.
7AI Platform is developed by 7AI. D3 Security Morpheus AI is developed by D3 Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
7AI Platform integrates with SentinelOne, Okta, Splunk Mission Control, AWS, Azure and 4 more. D3 Security Morpheus AI integrates with Microsoft, Splunk, Palo Alto Networks, Rapid7, Fortinet and 28 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
7AI Platform and D3 Security Morpheus AI serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases: both are Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools, both cover Security Orchestration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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