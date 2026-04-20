AutoCrypt CSTP Fuzzer: Automotive fuzz testing tool for ECU vulnerability detection per UN R155/ISO 21434. built by AUTOCRYPT. Core capabilities include AI-based automated fuzz test case generation targeting meaningful data injection points, UDSonCAN and UDSonCAN-FD testing with ISO 14229-compliant diagnostic service validation, VehicleCAN and VehicleCAN-FD fuzzing using CAN database (CAN DB) for anomaly injection..

Perisai Web Scanner: Automated web scanner detecting vulnerabilities and HTTP security headers. built by Peris.ai. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for web applications, Detection of vulnerable JavaScript library versions, HTTP security header analysis and recommendations..

Both serve the Firmware & Embedded Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.