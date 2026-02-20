AuthN by IDEE: Phishing-resistant MFA 2.0 solution with IAM security risk assessment. built by IDEE. Core capabilities include Phishing-resistant MFA (MFA 2.0) without requiring a second device, IAM Security Risk Assessment Tool with tailored risk scoring, Risk reports covering Identity Proofing, Authenticator, SF Authentication, and Account Management..

HYPR Authenticate Passwordless MFA: Passwordless MFA solution using FIDO passkeys for workforce and customers. built by HYPR. Core capabilities include FIDO2 passkey-based passwordless authentication, Desktop MFA for Windows, MacOS, and Linux, Mobile authenticator app for iOS and Android..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.