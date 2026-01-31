Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. HYPR Authenticate Passwordless MFA is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by HYPR. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
HYPR Authenticate Passwordless MFA
Mid-market and enterprise security teams tired of password reset tickets and MFA fatigue should evaluate HYPR Authenticate Passwordless MFA for its FIDO2 passkey implementation that actually stops phishing and MFA bombing, not just adds another authentication factor. The vendor holds FIDO Certified end-to-end status and supports offline authentication across Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android, which matters if your workforce spans disconnected environments. Skip this if you need deep integration with legacy on-premises identity systems or if your threat model still assumes passwords are acceptable; HYPR's strength is the passwordless migration itself, not bridging old and new.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Passwordless MFA solution using FIDO passkeys for workforce and customers
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs HYPR Authenticate Passwordless MFA for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
HYPR Authenticate Passwordless MFA: Passwordless MFA solution using FIDO passkeys for workforce and customers. built by HYPR. Core capabilities include FIDO2 passkey-based passwordless authentication, Desktop MFA for Windows, MacOS, and Linux, Mobile authenticator app for iOS and Android..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. HYPR Authenticate Passwordless MFA differentiates with FIDO2 passkey-based passwordless authentication, Desktop MFA for Windows, MacOS, and Linux, Mobile authenticator app for iOS and Android.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. HYPR Authenticate Passwordless MFA is developed by HYPR. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and HYPR Authenticate Passwordless MFA serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox