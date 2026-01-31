1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

HYPR Authenticate Passwordless MFA: Passwordless MFA solution using FIDO passkeys for workforce and customers. built by HYPR. Core capabilities include FIDO2 passkey-based passwordless authentication, Desktop MFA for Windows, MacOS, and Linux, Mobile authenticator app for iOS and Android..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.