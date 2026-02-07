Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AuthMind Identity Protection Platform is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by AuthMind. Permiso Non-Human Identity Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Permiso. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AuthMind Identity Protection Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in non-human identity sprawl across cloud and SaaS environments should start here; AuthMind's ML-driven behavioral analysis catches compromised service accounts and unrotated credentials that static inventory tools miss entirely. The platform maps 4 NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, meaning you get real-time detection over manual credential audits. Skip this if your identity security program is still human-focused or limited to a single cloud provider; AuthMind assumes you're already managing dozens of service accounts and need to see them moving.
Permiso Non-Human Identity Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in orphaned service accounts and overpermissioned API keys across multiple clouds will find real value in Permiso Non-Human Identity Security; it inventories and tracks non-human identities across IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS in one place, then catches the ones behaving badly through continuous runtime monitoring and anomaly detection. The Universal Identity Graph maps identity relationships that most teams never see, and NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring coverage proves the tool is built for finding what's actually active versus what's abandoned. Skip this if your primary concern is identity governance and enforcement; Permiso is detection and inventory first, policy automation second.
Identity protection platform for human & non-human identities across clouds
NHI security platform for inventory, monitoring & threat detection across clouds
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Common questions about comparing AuthMind Identity Protection Platform vs Permiso Non-Human Identity Security for your identity threat detection and response needs.
AuthMind Identity Protection Platform: Identity protection platform for human & non-human identities across clouds. built by AuthMind. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery and inventory across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises, ML-driven traffic behavior analysis for identity activities, Real-time monitoring of identity-related activities and access paths..
Permiso Non-Human Identity Security: NHI security platform for inventory, monitoring & threat detection across clouds. built by Permiso. Core capabilities include Non-human identity inventory across IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS, Universal Identity Graph for identity mapping, Detection of orphaned and stale identities..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuthMind Identity Protection Platform differentiates with Non-human identity discovery and inventory across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises, ML-driven traffic behavior analysis for identity activities, Real-time monitoring of identity-related activities and access paths. Permiso Non-Human Identity Security differentiates with Non-human identity inventory across IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS, Universal Identity Graph for identity mapping, Detection of orphaned and stale identities.
AuthMind Identity Protection Platform is developed by AuthMind. Permiso Non-Human Identity Security is developed by Permiso. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AuthMind Identity Protection Platform and Permiso Non-Human Identity Security serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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