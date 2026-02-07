AuthMind Identity Protection Platform: Identity protection platform for human & non-human identities across clouds. built by AuthMind. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery and inventory across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises, ML-driven traffic behavior analysis for identity activities, Real-time monitoring of identity-related activities and access paths..

Permiso Non-Human Identity Security: NHI security platform for inventory, monitoring & threat detection across clouds. built by Permiso. Core capabilities include Non-human identity inventory across IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS, Universal Identity Graph for identity mapping, Detection of orphaned and stale identities..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.