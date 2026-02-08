Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
authentik is a commercial access management tool by authentik. Duo Passport is a commercial access management tool by Duo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need SSO and MFA without vendor lock-in should run authentik; the open-source model means you own the codebase, avoid licensing creep as you scale, and can self-host or go hybrid without renegotiating contracts. It covers NIST PR.AA identity management and access control natively, and the built-in application proxy handles remote access to RDP, SSH, and VNC without bolting on a separate tool. Expect to staff more ops lift than a SaaS alternative; this is not the tool for teams wanting a hands-off managed identity service.
Mid-market and enterprise teams tired of authentication friction will find real value in Duo Passport's invisible authentication model, which eliminates repeated MFA prompts through continuous trust evaluation rather than point-in-time challenges. The tool's support for passwordless authentication, device memory, and cross-platform session sharing (Windows, macOS, browsers, desktop apps) means fewer login interruptions without sacrificing security posture. Skip this if your organization needs granular passwordless deployment control or deep integration with legacy on-premises identity systems; Passport prioritizes frictionless access over the configurability some enterprises demand.
Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities
SSO solution that reduces authentication prompts via continuous trust verification
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing authentik vs Duo Passport for your access management needs.
authentik: Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities. built by authentik. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy..
Duo Passport: SSO solution that reduces authentication prompts via continuous trust verification. built by Duo Security. Core capabilities include Invisible authentication with single login, Continuous trust evaluation using risk-based policies, Session sharing between browsers and desktop applications..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in multi-factor authentication. authentik differentiates with Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy, Conditional access controls. Duo Passport differentiates with Invisible authentication with single login, Continuous trust evaluation using risk-based policies, Session sharing between browsers and desktop applications.
authentik is developed by authentik. Duo Passport is developed by Duo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
authentik and Duo Passport serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools, both cover Single Sign On, MFA, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox