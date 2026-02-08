authentik: Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities. built by authentik. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy..

Duo Passport: SSO solution that reduces authentication prompts via continuous trust verification. built by Duo Security. Core capabilities include Invisible authentication with single login, Continuous trust evaluation using risk-based policies, Session sharing between browsers and desktop applications..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.