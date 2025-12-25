Alibaba Cloud IDaaS: Alibaba Cloud IDaaS is a cloud-native Identity and Access Management platform. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) using mainstream standard protocols for enterprise applications, Unified user directory with centralized account lifecycle management and automatic synchronization, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) including dynamic tokens, certificates, face, and fingerprint biometrics..

Duo Passport: SSO solution that reduces authentication prompts via continuous trust verification. built by Duo Security. Core capabilities include Invisible authentication with single login, Continuous trust evaluation using risk-based policies, Session sharing between browsers and desktop applications..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.