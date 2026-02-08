Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
authentik is a commercial access management tool by authentik. Duo Access Management is a commercial access management tool by Duo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need SSO and MFA without vendor lock-in should run authentik; the open-source model means you own the codebase, avoid licensing creep as you scale, and can self-host or go hybrid without renegotiating contracts. It covers NIST PR.AA identity management and access control natively, and the built-in application proxy handles remote access to RDP, SSH, and VNC without bolting on a separate tool. Expect to staff more ops lift than a SaaS alternative; this is not the tool for teams wanting a hands-off managed identity service.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams looking to enforce access based on device posture and risk signals should start with Duo Access Management; its adaptive policies tied to endpoint health assessment and real-time threat evaluation catch compromised devices that static MFA rules miss. Duo's FIDO2 support and passwordless authentication options address NIST PR.AA identity management requirements without forcing users back to password resets. Skip this if you need deep device management features for macOS or Linux fleets; Duo's endpoint visibility skews toward Windows and iOS.
Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities
Access management solution with MFA, SSO, passwordless auth & adaptive policies
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Common questions about comparing authentik vs Duo Access Management for your access management needs.
authentik: Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities. built by authentik. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy..
Duo Access Management: Access management solution with MFA, SSO, passwordless auth & adaptive policies. built by Duo Security. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication with multiple methods (Duo Push, SMS, passcodes, biometrics, WebAuthn), Single sign-on for application access, Passwordless authentication..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
authentik differentiates with Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy. Duo Access Management differentiates with Multi-factor authentication with multiple methods (Duo Push, SMS, passcodes, biometrics, WebAuthn), Single sign-on for application access, Passwordless authentication.
authentik is developed by authentik. Duo Access Management is developed by Duo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
authentik and Duo Access Management serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools, both cover MFA, Single Sign On, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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