Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform: Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment..

Netskope Remote Browser Isolation: Isolates risky websites & apps in remote browsers to prevent malware & phishing. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Targeted RBI for uncategorized and risky websites, Extended RBI with custom categories and application controls, Remote PDF file rendering and viewing..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.