Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Netskope Remote Browser Isolation is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Netskope. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform
Security teams protecting high-risk user populations,think financial services, government, or healthcare,should use Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform to execute untrusted web code remotely instead of on endpoints, eliminating browser-based compromise as an attack vector. FedRAMP authorization plus customer-managed encryption keys for logs address the compliance and data residency concerns that kill most RBI deals in regulated sectors. Skip this if your org needs isolation as a bolt-on convenience layer rather than a foundational control; Silo requires policy discipline and assumes web isolation is worth the added latency and user friction.
Netskope Remote Browser Isolation
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing unvetted SaaS applications and uncategorized web traffic will get the most from Netskope Remote Browser Isolation because it isolates browser sessions without forcing blanket blocks, letting users stay productive while you tighten policy over time. The platform integrates directly with Netskope's Secure Web Gateway and SSE infrastructure, which means you're not bolting on a separate console or relearning policy controls if you're already in their ecosystem. Skip this if you need strong recovery and forensics capabilities; Netskope prioritizes prevention and continuous monitoring over post-incident analysis, so teams relying on detailed breach reconstruction should look elsewhere.
Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints
Isolates risky websites & apps in remote browsers to prevent malware & phishing
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Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform vs Netskope Remote Browser Isolation for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform: Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment..
Netskope Remote Browser Isolation: Isolates risky websites & apps in remote browsers to prevent malware & phishing. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Targeted RBI for uncategorized and risky websites, Extended RBI with custom categories and application controls, Remote PDF file rendering and viewing..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform differentiates with Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment. Netskope Remote Browser Isolation differentiates with Targeted RBI for uncategorized and risky websites, Extended RBI with custom categories and application controls, Remote PDF file rendering and viewing.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is developed by Authentic8. Netskope Remote Browser Isolation is developed by Netskope. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform and Netskope Remote Browser Isolation serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Browser Security, Remote Browser Isolation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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