Absolute Secure Web Gateway: Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Malware scanning and blocking including zero-day threats, Remote browser isolation in containers on remote servers, Content disarm and reconstruction for file downloads..

Netskope Remote Browser Isolation: Isolates risky websites & apps in remote browsers to prevent malware & phishing. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Targeted RBI for uncategorized and risky websites, Extended RBI with custom categories and application controls, Remote PDF file rendering and viewing..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.