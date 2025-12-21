Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Absolute. Netskope Remote Browser Isolation is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Netskope. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without a dedicated threat intelligence operation should pick Absolute Secure Web Gateway for its remote browser isolation model, which stops zero-day exploits before they reach endpoints rather than hoping detection catches them afterward. The five incremental protection levels let you tune policy granularity per user or group without overhauling your whole security stack, and NIST PR.DS coverage confirms data loss prevention is genuinely integrated, not bolted on. Skip this if you need network-wide lateral movement detection; Absolute prioritizes web-layer containment and DLP over post-compromise hunting.
Netskope Remote Browser Isolation
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing unvetted SaaS applications and uncategorized web traffic will get the most from Netskope Remote Browser Isolation because it isolates browser sessions without forcing blanket blocks, letting users stay productive while you tighten policy over time. The platform integrates directly with Netskope's Secure Web Gateway and SSE infrastructure, which means you're not bolting on a separate console or relearning policy controls if you're already in their ecosystem. Skip this if you need strong recovery and forensics capabilities; Netskope prioritizes prevention and continuous monitoring over post-incident analysis, so teams relying on detailed breach reconstruction should look elsewhere.
Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss
Isolates risky websites & apps in remote browsers to prevent malware & phishing
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Secure Web Gateway vs Netskope Remote Browser Isolation for your remote browser isolation needs.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway: Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Malware scanning and blocking including zero-day threats, Remote browser isolation in containers on remote servers, Content disarm and reconstruction for file downloads..
Netskope Remote Browser Isolation: Isolates risky websites & apps in remote browsers to prevent malware & phishing. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Targeted RBI for uncategorized and risky websites, Extended RBI with custom categories and application controls, Remote PDF file rendering and viewing..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway differentiates with Malware scanning and blocking including zero-day threats, Remote browser isolation in containers on remote servers, Content disarm and reconstruction for file downloads. Netskope Remote Browser Isolation differentiates with Targeted RBI for uncategorized and risky websites, Extended RBI with custom categories and application controls, Remote PDF file rendering and viewing.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway is developed by Absolute. Netskope Remote Browser Isolation is developed by Netskope. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway and Netskope Remote Browser Isolation serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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